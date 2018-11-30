Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Inflation-linked auctions

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Inflation-linked Government Bonds, 2018-12-07

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2025-06-01 3109 SE0005703550 1.00 % 250 +/- 250 2028-12-01 3104 SE0000556599 3.50 % 250 +/- 250

Settlement date 2018-12-11

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on DEC 7, 2018

Highest permitted bid volume: 250 SEK million

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON DEC 7, 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se