Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2018-12-06

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2023-11-13 1057 SE0004869071 1.50 % 500 +/- 250 2032-06-01 1056 SE0004517290 2.25 % 500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2018-12-10

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on DEC 6, 2018

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1057 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1056

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON DEC 6, 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se