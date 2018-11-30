

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Friday that it has signed licensing agreements with AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), resolving all global intellectual property matters for Pfizer's proposed adalimumab biosimilar.



Pfizer noted that all litigation pending between the parties will be withdrawn. The financial details of the agreements are confidential.



Under the terms of the agreements, AbbVie has granted Pfizer a non-exclusive patent license for the use and sale of Pfizer's proposed adalimumab biosimilar for many countries around the world.



Pfizer may launch its adalimumab biosimilar upon approval by the European Medicines Agency in Europe. In the U.S., the license period will begin on November 20, 2023.



'This settlement will facilitate patient access to Pfizer's proposed adalimumab biosimilar which we expect to be an important addition to our broad portfolio of biosimilar medicines,' said Richard Blackburn, Global President, Inflammation and Immunology at Pfizer.



