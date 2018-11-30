

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has been elected as the Chairman of the Republican Governors Association (RGA).



Texas Governor Greg Abbott is elected as Vice Chairman. Both of them will serve for one year.



Ricketts, who was re-elected to a second term in the mid term election, was selected as the leader of the GOP Governors group at their annual winter convention in Scottsdale, Arizona.



It was the party's first major political gathering since the midterms.



Republican governors reportedly warned President Donald Trump that he and the GOP need to make a sharp course correction to avoid losing in 2020.



GOP's most prominent governors and officials implored the party to address its waning support among women and upper-income suburban voters, pleaded with the president to tone down his rhetoric, and urged a rethinking of the party's widespread use of slash-and-burn TV ads that flopped in 2018, Politico reported.



Outgoing RGA Chairman Governor Bill Haslam described Pete Ricketts as an outstanding leader for Nebraska. 'As Chairman of the RGA, I know he will translate that success into ensuring that the RGA remains the most effective political organization in the nation,' he said.



Ricketts said Republican governors are delivering results, achieving meaningful reform, making government more efficient and effective, and moving their states forward. 'I am deeply honored to serve in this role as we work together to help Republicans elect even more reform-minded leaders across America over the next year,' he added.



RGA's Executive Committee for 2019 will include Doug Ducey of Arizona, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Phil Bryant of Mississippi, Doug Burgum of North Dakota, and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.



Additionally, Governor Eric Holcomb of Indiana was elected RGA Policy Chairman, and Governor Matt Bevin of Kentucky was elected RGA Policy Vice Chairman.



Currently there are 27 Republican governors or governors-elect in the US.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX