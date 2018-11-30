The "2018 Global H. Pylori Diagnostics Market Shares, Segmentation Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Innovative Technologies, Latest Instrumentation, Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the Helicobacter Pylori diagnostics market in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan. Current scientific views on the H. Pylori definition, epidemiology and etiology of are reviewed.

Also, the report examines the market applications of DNA Probes, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other technologies; profiles leading suppliers and recent market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and identifies emerging business expansion opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers and risks, and strategic planning issues and concerns.

The report provides the 5-year test volume and sales forecasts by country for the following market segments:

Hospitals

Physician Offices

Commercial/Private Labs

Public Health Labs

