Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.11.2018
Karoo Energy Plc - Notice of AGM

London, November 30

30 November 2018

Karoo Energy plc

("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Karoo Energy is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, London, EC2M 7LD on Friday 21 December 2018 at 11.00 a.m.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and is available on the NEX Exchange Growth Market website at the following link:

https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1317104

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company
Karoo Energy plc
Noel Lyons
Telephone: 020 3130 0674

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9795


