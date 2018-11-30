Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced a line-up of events taking place throughout the month that focus on simplifying, modernizing and automating customer engagement.

AI World Conference and Expo

December 3-5; Boston, Massachusetts

Cynthia Freeman, research engineer at Verint, will present "How to Determine the Optimal Anomaly Detection Method for Your Application" on December 3. The early detection of anomalies is vital for ensuring undisrupted business and efficient troubleshooting-unfortunately, there is no one best way to detect all anomalies across a variety of domains. Such methodology is a myth given that time series can display a wide range of behaviors-in addition, which behavior is anomalous can differ from application to application. In light of these issues, Verint will introduce a framework to help determine the best anomaly detection method for each application, based on characteristics the time series possesses, while discussing automating the classification of time series and choice of anomaly detection method.

Financial Compliance Innovation Workshops

December 4; Copenhagen, Denmark

Verint's Phil Fry, VP, financial compliance strategy, and Andy Davies, head of global financial compliance, will join Verint's "Compliance Partner Program" to present financial compliance innovation, beginning at 8:30am CET. Attendees can gain insights on how to turn regulatory burdens into a strategic advantage and unlock the power of automated, game-changing technologies. Click here to register.

Solving Top 5 IT Inefficiencies in the Contact Center

December 6; Online Webinar

Verint's Kelly Koelliker, director, content marketing, and Siobhan Miller, VP, portfolio market strategy, will present "Solving Top 5 IT Inefficiencies in the Contact Center" December 6 at 2pm ET. Today's modern contact centers handle millions of calls a day across thousands of agents around the globe. To connect, route and record all of these calls, IT personnel must manage a complex web of applications across multiple vendors throughout the communications infrastructure-making it hard to even discover when there's an issue and what the root cause might be. Because throwing more resources at the problem is unsustainable, Verint invites attendees to join us as we introduce a new intelligent automation solution to help IT meet its mission. Attendees can learn:

How intelligent automation saves thousands of hours of manual work, driving both operational efficiency and compliance with industry regulations

How proactive, holistic monitoring and testing lets you get a handle on what's really happening in your contact center

How an automated, virtual subject matter expert expands your capacity and lets you build out your IT team without adding headcount.

To discover more about Verint's global events, click here.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2018, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, OPINIONLAB, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181130005309/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Amy Curry

Verint Systems Inc.

amy.curry@verint.com

Investor Relations

Alan Roden

Verint Systems Inc.

alan.roden@verint.com