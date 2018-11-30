CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Additional Listing

Charles Taylor plc (the Company)

Block Listing Application

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 1,900,000 new Ordinary Shares of 1p each ("shares") to be admitted to the Official List. 620,000 of these shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued to satisfy future exercise of outstanding options granted under the Charles Taylor all employee sharesave schemes; 280,000 of these shares will be reserved for the exercise of options under the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan; and 1,000,000 of these shares will be reserved for the exercise of awards under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan. The admission date for these shares is expected to be 3 December 2018. When issued, these shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Robert Davison - Company Secretary - 0207 680 5666

27 November 2018

Notes to editors

Charles Taylor plc (www.ctplc.com) is a global provider of insurance-related technical services and solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better.

We have been providing insurance-related professional services and technological solutions since 1884. Today, we employ over 2,900 staff in more than 100 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

We are distinctive in our market in that our professional services and technological solutions support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. For the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance market, we handle all major commercial lines, along with the more technical areas of personal lines; we do so similarly for the life and health insurance markets.

The clients we support range from insurers - including corporates, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers - to brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

Our market-leading breadth of services and solutions, world class technical expertise, extensive global presence and 100% focus on insurance means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.