Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instrument issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC will change. The change will be valid as of December 3, 2018. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN New Long name New Long symbol -------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5VH196 BULL X2.48 CHERRY AVA 1 BULL X2.48 CHERRY AVA 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB