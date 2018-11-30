Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from December 3, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_1906 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2019-06-19 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2019-06-19 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0012011666 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 1906 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB