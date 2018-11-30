Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2018) - Dixie Brands Inc. (CSE: DIXI.U) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a reverse takeover with Academy Explorations. Founded in 2009, Dixie started with a single product, the Dixie Elixir, a THC-infused soda, and now offers more than 30 different categories across more than 100 individual products - one of the broadest THC product lines in the industry.

The company currently operates in four states, Colorado, California, Nevada, and Maryland, and has international distribution and manufacturing partners in Australia and Canada. Dixie plans to expand its THC line of products into at least four additional U.S. states in 2019 through partnerships with licensed and regulated producers in each state. As a result, Dixie expects to have the broadest controlled manufacturing and distribution footprint of any brand in the U.S cannabis market, and a unique capability to deliver a standardized, reliable, and consistent product to end consumers in all markets.

Already the owner of the largest award-winning, THC-infused product line in the industry, Dixie has recently expanded its hemp-based offerings by introducing Aceso Wellness, a human dietary supplement line, and Therabis, a pet food supplement portfolio, at the end of 2016. These highly regarded products are available through brick-and-mortar locations and e-commerce in all 50 states, and internationally.

Chuck Smith, President & CEO, stated: "The public listing of our shares is an important milestone for Dixie Brands, providing us more ready access to capital to fund our ambitious growth strategy and achieve our goal of becoming the leading CPG company in the industry. We are pleased to offer liquidity to our existing shareholders whose support has been vital to our success to date, and we welcome new investors to take a closer look at the significant opportunities available to Dixie as the cannabis industry's most recognized brand."

Dixie closed its Series C fundraising round of approximately $25 million. The Series C round was originally offered as a non-brokered private placement for $20 million, however, due to positive investor demand, Dixie increased the maximum offering amount to $25 million.

For more information please visit the company's website www.DixieBrands.com, or contact Chuck Smith, President and CEO, at csmith@DixieBrands.com. Investor relations is handled by Jeff Codispodi, of Vincic Advisors, who can be reached at 647-278-9376 or email jeff@VincicAdvisors.com.

