sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,695 Euro		-0,975
-1,92 %
WKN: 710000 ISIN: DE0007100000 Ticker-Symbol: DAI 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAIMLER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,723
49,798
18:46
49,82
49,84
18:46
30.11.2018 | 17:34
(8 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SKF and Daimler Settle Legal Dispute

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF and Daimler AG (Daimler) have today entered into a settlement agreement with respect to their dispute before the regional court Nuremberg-Fuerth in Germany regarding damage claims resulting from the European Commission's decision on the violation of European competition rules with respect to automotive bearings. Daimler initiated this lawsuit against SKF GmbH in June 2017. The parties agreed to treat details of the settlement as confidential.

This settlement is not an admission of liability for damages, but is made in order to enable SKF and Daimler to continue their long-standing commercial relationship.

The settlement will have an insignificant impact on the financial position of the Group.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

The information in this press release is information which AB SKF is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 30 November 2018 at 17:15 CET.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com


This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-and-daimler-settle-legal-dispute,c2687619

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2687619/955617.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire