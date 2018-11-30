sprite-preloader
Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Amendment to the 2017 Accounts

PR Newswire

London, November 30

30 November 2018

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAAP" or the "Company")

Amendment to the 2017 Accounts

It has been drawn to the company's attention a typographical error that was included in the Independent Auditors Report in the Directors' Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 October 2017. The error was within the paragraph entitled "Material uncertainty related to going concern". The final sentence of the paragraph erroneously stated that "our opinion is modified in respect of this matter", when in fact it should have stated "our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter". This error has now been revised and the financial statements submitted to Companies House, National Storage Mechanism, and the Company website.

For further information, please contact:

Anglo African Agriculture plc
David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Scott, Executive Director 		+44 (0) 20 7440 0640
+27 84 600 6001
VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Broker)+44 (0) 20 3005 5000
Andrew Raca

