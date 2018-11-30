Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2018) - First Division Ventures (CSE: FDIV) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "First Division" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_pg713hqx/First-Division-Ventures-CSEFDIV-New-Listing

It has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake Property, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 45 miles south-southwest of Tonapah. The property consists of 81 lode mineral claims.

Initial mapping and sampling on the property by a previous operator showed values to 600 parts per million lithium in mudstones. Clayton Valley, Nevada, about 25 miles to the east has been the historic center of Nevada lithium production from brines.

In order to earn a 50% interest in the Fish Lake Property, the company paid $20,000 and issued 20,000 shares and is required to issue an addition 3 million shares and incur a minimum exploration expenditure of $1.5 million by September 2020.

The company completed an IPO, raising gross proceeds of $400,000 from the sale of 2 million shares at $0.20 per share, with Mackie Research Capital acting as agent for the offering. Following the closing of the offering, the company has 16.4 million shares outstanding.

For more information please contact Michael Mulberry, President and CEO, at 778-855-5001.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com