

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session with mixed results, but finished little changed overall. Traders were reluctant to make any major moves ahead of this weekend's G-20 summit.



U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a highly anticipated meeting at the summit to discuss the trade dispute between the two nations. Trump and Xi are due to hold a dinner meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



'I think we're very close to doing something with China, but I don't know that I want to do it because what we have right now is billions and billions of dollars coming into the United States in the form of tariffs or taxes. So I really don't know,' Trump said Thursday before departing for the summit.



'But I will tell you that I think China wants to make a deal. I'm open to making a deal,' he added. 'But, frankly, I like the deal we have right now.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened 0.18 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.03 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.13 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.36 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.05 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.97 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.25 percent.



In Frankfurt, Rheinmetall Group declined 0.56 percent. The defense contractor announced that it is on track for the best year in its history, with a sales guidance of 6.2 billion euros, up 5 percent from prior year.



In London, engineering services company Babcock International Group declined 2.30 percent. The company won a new 10-year contract for aerial firefighting from the Government of Manitoba, Canada.



Telecom giant Vodafone Group rose 0.70 percent after collaborating with Sony Pictures for helping young adults make a connection between their skills and future career opportunities.



Telecoms and cable group Altice Europe N.V. soared 15.62 percent in Amsterdam after it agreed to sell a stake in its French fiber optic business.



The manufacturing sector in China was stagnant in November, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.0. That missed expectations for a score of 50.2, which would have been unchanged from the October reading. It's also squarely on the line that separates expansion from contraction.



Eurozone's consumer price growth slowed to its lowest level in three months in November and the core inflation unexpectedly eased, preliminary figures from the Eurostat showed on Friday. The consumer price index rose 2 percent year-on-year following a 2.2 percent increase in October. The slowing was in line with economists' expectations.



Eurozone's unemployment rate remained unchanged at its lowest level in nearly 10 years for a third straight month in October, preliminary figures from the Eurostat showed on Friday. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 3.1 percent in October, where it has been since July. Economists had expected the figure to ease slightly to 8 percent.



German retail sales rebounded strongly in October, growing at the fastest pace in nearly one-and-a-half years, as a strong labor market and earnings growth supports spending despite a weaker economy. Retail sales grew 5 year-on-year following a revised 2.8 percent slump in September, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday. Economists had expected a gain of 1.4 percent.



Germany's import price growth unexpectedly accelerated in October after slowing in the previous month, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The import price index rose 4.8 percent year-on-year following a 4.4 percent in September. Economists had expected the figure to ease further to 4.2 percent.



Export prices rose 2 percent year-on-year after a 1.9 percent increase in the previous month.



France's consumer price inflation slowed more-than-expected in November to its lowest level in seven months, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday. The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year following a 2.2 percent increase in October. Economists had expected 2 percent inflation.



UK house price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in November, after slowing in the previous month to its lowest level in over five year, but the outlook remains subdued due to the Brexit-linked uncertainty and a squeeze on household budgets.



The house price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year following a 1.6 percent increase in October, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed on Friday.



In August and September, price growth was 2 percent. Economists had expected house price growth of 1.7 percent for November.



After reporting a slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity over the three previous months, MNI Indicators released a report on Friday showing business activity unexpectedly recorded its most impressive performance so far this year in November.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer spiked to 66.4 in November after falling to 58.4 in October, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in business activity. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 58.0.



