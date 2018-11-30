sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

BH Global Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2018

PR Newswire

London, November 30

BH Global Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)

Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2018

Attached is a link to the October 2018 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Global Limited.


http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-3011181713-57DB_BHG_-_Newsletter_-_October_2018_-_ADV010103_CC.pdf



Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315


