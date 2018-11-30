sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,275 Euro		+0,005
+1,85 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
30.11.2018 | 18:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 30

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:30 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):113,856
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.7000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.5000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.5592

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,574,122 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,574,122 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
264624.5516:21:56London Stock Exchange
210924.5516:15:03London Stock Exchange
264724.5516:15:03London Stock Exchange
28924.5516:15:03London Stock Exchange
265124.5516:12:51London Stock Exchange
271024.5516:06:32London Stock Exchange
308824.5516:00:07London Stock Exchange
279024.5515:40:12London Stock Exchange
244124.5515:33:01London Stock Exchange
25024.5515:30:19London Stock Exchange
264624.5515:30:19London Stock Exchange
248924.5515:04:40London Stock Exchange
250124.5514:58:17London Stock Exchange
249324.5514:49:58London Stock Exchange
275124.5514:43:21London Stock Exchange
248224.5514:33:52London Stock Exchange
265224.5514:29:17London Stock Exchange
247624.5514:18:47London Stock Exchange
247424.5514:10:09London Stock Exchange
301424.5014:03:20London Stock Exchange
571424.5014:00:08London Stock Exchange
289224.5014:00:08London Stock Exchange
277224.5513:54:10London Stock Exchange
554424.5513:54:10London Stock Exchange
596424.5513:54:06London Stock Exchange
874824.5513:53:54London Stock Exchange
577224.5513:53:29London Stock Exchange
119624.5013:03:30London Stock Exchange
198624.5511:45:45London Stock Exchange
54024.5511:42:05London Stock Exchange
33624.5511:26:34London Stock Exchange
125424.5511:15:59London Stock Exchange
97824.5511:14:45London Stock Exchange
245524.5510:54:45London Stock Exchange
326124.5510:16:40London Stock Exchange
24624.6009:18:25London Stock Exchange
266624.6009:18:00London Stock Exchange
492224.6509:17:07London Stock Exchange
273224.6008:55:20London Stock Exchange
28524.6008:54:15London Stock Exchange
230224.7008:42:51London Stock Exchange
76524.7008:42:51London Stock Exchange
292724.7008:40:30London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire