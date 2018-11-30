Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 30 November 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 113,856 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.7000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.5000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.5592

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,574,122 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,574,122 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2646 24.55 16:21:56 London Stock Exchange 2109 24.55 16:15:03 London Stock Exchange 2647 24.55 16:15:03 London Stock Exchange 289 24.55 16:15:03 London Stock Exchange 2651 24.55 16:12:51 London Stock Exchange 2710 24.55 16:06:32 London Stock Exchange 3088 24.55 16:00:07 London Stock Exchange 2790 24.55 15:40:12 London Stock Exchange 2441 24.55 15:33:01 London Stock Exchange 250 24.55 15:30:19 London Stock Exchange 2646 24.55 15:30:19 London Stock Exchange 2489 24.55 15:04:40 London Stock Exchange 2501 24.55 14:58:17 London Stock Exchange 2493 24.55 14:49:58 London Stock Exchange 2751 24.55 14:43:21 London Stock Exchange 2482 24.55 14:33:52 London Stock Exchange 2652 24.55 14:29:17 London Stock Exchange 2476 24.55 14:18:47 London Stock Exchange 2474 24.55 14:10:09 London Stock Exchange 3014 24.50 14:03:20 London Stock Exchange 5714 24.50 14:00:08 London Stock Exchange 2892 24.50 14:00:08 London Stock Exchange 2772 24.55 13:54:10 London Stock Exchange 5544 24.55 13:54:10 London Stock Exchange 5964 24.55 13:54:06 London Stock Exchange 8748 24.55 13:53:54 London Stock Exchange 5772 24.55 13:53:29 London Stock Exchange 1196 24.50 13:03:30 London Stock Exchange 1986 24.55 11:45:45 London Stock Exchange 540 24.55 11:42:05 London Stock Exchange 336 24.55 11:26:34 London Stock Exchange 1254 24.55 11:15:59 London Stock Exchange 978 24.55 11:14:45 London Stock Exchange 2455 24.55 10:54:45 London Stock Exchange 3261 24.55 10:16:40 London Stock Exchange 246 24.60 09:18:25 London Stock Exchange 2666 24.60 09:18:00 London Stock Exchange 4922 24.65 09:17:07 London Stock Exchange 2732 24.60 08:55:20 London Stock Exchange 285 24.60 08:54:15 London Stock Exchange 2302 24.70 08:42:51 London Stock Exchange 765 24.70 08:42:51 London Stock Exchange 2927 24.70 08:40:30 London Stock Exchange

-ends-