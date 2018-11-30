Toronto, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2018) - Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited (TSXV: NTRL) ("Sweet Natural Trading", or the "Company") announces that is has released its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017. Highlights of the results include:















2018

2017 Revenue $ 1,050,208 $ 1,627,207 Gross Profit $ 299,566 $ 543,163 Net Loss $ (1,187,891) $ (432,758) EBITDA $ (995,114) $ (198,896) Adjusted EBITDA* $ (409,283) $ (122,056) Loss per share $ (0.02) $ (0.01)











* EBITDA adjusted for share-based payments, restructuring and research and development costs.

Sweet Natural Trading continues to be an industry leader in providing the highest quality xylitol to the North American retail market and aspires to continue to be the industry leader. To allow for continued growth and capacity, management decided to shutter operations in Denver and utilize the services of focused and established co-packers together with a leading third party logistics company which will help to improve cost efficiencies, reduce fixed cost overhead and improve margins. Sales and margins in Q3 however were impacted by the transition. The Company has worked diligently with both suppliers and co-packers to execute a plan to mitigate the situation for the remainder of the year. As part of the transition the Company also incurred $574,347 in restructuring costs in shutting down Denver operations this quarter of which the majority was non cash related to write offs of legacy inventory and equipment.

With the brand transformation and restructuring of the business almost complete, the Company has focused its efforts on meeting with retailers and customers to now focus on sales growth - from adding new accounts, expanding geographic distribution with existing accounts and product extension to leverage the now 7000+ retail doors that the Company currently penetrates. We continue to use this momentum to target sales growth with our newly branded portfolio of natural sweeteners. The full text of the Company's interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be found at: www.sedar.com.

Additional Financing

On November 6, 2018 the Company completed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on September 21, 2018 (the "Offering"), resulting in the issuance by the Company of 30,000,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share, at a price of $0.075, for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance. Each Warrant will also have an accelerated expiry date within 30 days of when the Company provides written notice to the holder thereof that either: (i) the Common Share volume weighted average price on the TSX Venture Exchange for any 10 consecutive trading days has equaled or exceeded $0.22; or (ii) the Company closes a subsequent private placement of Common Shares at a price per Common Share exceeding $0.22. The funds raised pursuant to the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes including purchasing inventory to satisfy new sales accounts and to pursue the Company's strategic plan.

About Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited is a leading natural sweetener company that promotes healthier eating by selling food products that reduce refined, added sugar consumption. With obesity and diabetes reaching unprecedented levels, the Company is focused on making a positive impact in reducing these lifestyle diseases. Sweet Natural Trading Co. products are sold in over 7,000 stores including major retail customers such as Loblaws, Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco, Publix, Sprouts and distributors including UNFI and KeHE.

For more information about Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited please contact:

Steven Haasz

CEO and a director of Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

416.288.1019

shaasz@sweetnaturaltrading.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering and the Company's strategic growth plan, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.