ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

30th November, 2018

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 30thNovember 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of "A" shares purchased Highest price paid

(GBp) Lowest price paid

(GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBp) Venue November 30, 2018 771,283 2385.00 2360.50 2373.19 LSE November 30, 2018 321,134 2385.00 2361.50 2373.12 Cboe Europe Equities (CXE) November 30, 2018 71,412 2384.00 2362.00 2372.97 Cboe Europe Equities (BXE)

These share purchases form part of the second tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the second tranche of its share buyback programme on November 1, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from November 1, 2018 up to and including January 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-3011181720-1C85_Shell_RNS_30.11.2018_CC.pdf

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares