SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - DB

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank" or the "Company") (NYSE: DB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Deutsche Bank and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 29, 2018, German authorities raided six Deutsche Bank offices in and around Frankfurt in connection with an investigation into an alleged money laundering scheme carried out within the Company's wealth management division. The raid involved more than 170 police officers, prosecutors, and tax inspectors, and focused on the activities of two Deutsche Bank employees who allegedly helped clients establish offshore companies in order to launder money.

Following news of the raids, Deutsche Bank's stock price fell $0.47, or 4.75%, to close at $9.42 on November 29, 2018.

