

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR) have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Friday. Marriott is currently down by 5.7 percent.



The initial drop by Marriott came after the hotel operator revealed a data security incident involving the Starwood guest reservation database.



Marriott said it recently discovered that an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information, and took steps towards removing it.



The company has not finished identifying duplicate information in the database but believes it contains information on up to approximately 500 million guests who made a reservation at a Starwood property.



