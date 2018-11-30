sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,014 Euro		-0,042
-1,37 %
WKN: A111E5 ISIN: SE0002591420 Ticker-Symbol: 24T 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOBII AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOBII AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,053
3,128
21:04
3,048
3,142
21:04
30.11.2018 | 20:19
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 98,904,665 shares and votes in the company. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 717,744.57. The increase in the number of shares is due to the exercise of warrants in accordance with the Company's incentive programs.

This information is information that Tobii is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on November 30, 2018, at 19:45 p.m. CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-tobii,c2687956

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/2687956/955776.pdf

New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii - press release - 30 November 2018

CONTACT: Sara Hyléen, VP of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Tobii AB, phone: +46-709-16-16-41, email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com


© 2018 PR Newswire