

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Friday after falling sharply early in the session. After hitting its lowest intraday level in over a year, LabCorp is currently down by 10.4 percent.



The early sell-off by LabCorp came after the life sciences company lowered its full-year guidance due to weaker than expected volume growth in LabCorp Diagnostics.



LabCorp said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $10.95 to $11.05 per share compared to its previous forecast for earnings of $11.25 to $11.45 per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX