

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla has reportedly achieved Model 3 production rate of 1,000 cars per day.



According to electric vehicle blog Electrek, Musk in a new email to employees confirmed that Tesla achieved the production rate of 1,000 Model 3 in a day.



The production rate would result in 7,000 units per week, however, Tesla is now focusing on maintaining that production rate and reducing costs.



Musk told employees, 'If you are able to help in any way with getting Model 3 production to a steady 1000 per day at excellent quality, everyone at the company should please consider this their top priority. Body production currently appears to be our limiting factor, so it needs the most support right now. Please focus on simplification and reducing cycle time first and then uptime.'



Tesla is focusing to reduce the cost of the Model 3 in order improve the profit margin of the standard Model 3 priced at $35,000.



