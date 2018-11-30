Activities at upcoming ASHP conference include sponsorship of important symposium advancing patient safety practices

Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC ("Hikma") (LSE:HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai:HIK) (OTC:HKMPY), the multinational generic pharmaceutical company, will demonstrate its commitment to serving the needs of US pharmacists and to patient safety at the upcoming American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition on December 2-6, 2018 in Anaheim, CA.

"Hikma is committed to providing high-quality, affordable medicines that help ASHP's 45,000 members, who include pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, in their work to improve medication use and enhance patient safety," said Daniel Motto, Executive Vice President of Hikma's US Injectables Division.

This year, Hikma will be exhibiting at Booth #567. Hikma will also be sponsoring the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) symposium "Hidden Perioperative Medication Safety Risks: A Time for Pharmacy Involvement," featuring renowned medication safety expert and ISMP Founder and President Michael R. Cohen. The symposium is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 3rd, 2018 from 11:30am-1:00pm at the Anaheim Convention Center (ACC North) Room 261, 200 Level. Copies of the presentation will be available in the Hikma booth.

Motto continued, "We fully support The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP's) mission to advance patient safety by empowering the healthcare community and consumers to prevent medication errors. At Hikma, we are committed to helping put better health within reach, every day. That means focusing on providing a broad and deep portfolio of quality medicines that are available to doctors, pharmacists and hospitals when and where they are needed."

Hikma has also demonstrated its support for US hospital pharmacists through its efforts to help address a variety of US drug shortages. During the last three years, Hikma has made investments, hired staff and increased manufacturing capacity in order to launch close to 20 medicines into shortage situations. In 2016 the FDA recognized Hikma with its Drug Shortage Assistance Award for the company's role in alleviating drug shortages.

About Hikma

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people in more than 50 countries around the world. For 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. We're a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,500 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner in the MENA region, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit www.hikma.com.

