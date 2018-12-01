Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today adopted rules and amendments designed to promote research on mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, registered closed-end funds, business development companies, and similar covered investment funds. These changes reduce obstacles to providing research on investment funds by harmonizing the treatment of such research with research on other public companies. The Commission took this action in furtherance of the mandate in the Fair Access to Investment Research Act of 2017 (FAIR Act).

"These rules will promote greater access to research for investors in funds," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "Our response to this legislation is crafted to facilitate more informed decision making, which in turn should improve the quality of a market that has become important to our Main Street investors."

The rules and amendments generally establish a safe harbor for a broker or dealer to publish or distribute research reports on investment funds under certain conditions. This new safe harbor is similar to a regulatory safe harbor that currently exists for research reports about public companies.