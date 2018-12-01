AEM Unveils CONEXPO Connect Powered by Balluun, a B2B Marketplace for the Global Construction Industry

ZURICH, December 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), in partnership with Balluun, officially unveiled CONEXPO Connect, an online B2B marketplace serving the global construction industry, at AEM's Annual Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

AEM is the leading international trade group enabling off-road equipment manufacturers to be successful globally. With over 1,000 members representing over 200 product lines, AEM manages one of the largest B2B events in North America, CONEXPO-CON/AGG.

CONEXPO Connect, powered by Balluun's digital market network solution, is an online destination for the construction industry where equipment manufacturers and contractors connect and engage 24/7/365. Bringing the most valuable parts of the CONEXPO-CON/AGG event online, CONEXPO Connect provides unrivaled access to product information and industry connections, giving brands, buyers, producers, and operators a platform to work together and grow together as an industry.

Nicole Hallada, VP of marketing and communications for AEM , stated: "After extensive review, we determined that Balluun had a feature-rich software platform that met all of our key criteria. Our goal is to extend everything that happens at our events, including networking, content-sharing, relationship-building, etc., throughout the year to bridge the gap between shows. Equally as important, we found that the Balluun team has the expertise, services, and high-quality standards to build, support, and rapidly grow our marketplace."

Balluun is a one-stop solution provider for digital market network and marketplace platforms. Its cloud-based technology and full-suite of services - marketing, sales and customer success - enable trade associations and trade event organizers such as AEM to launch a new digital B2B platform quickly, and grow it successfully as a digital line of business within their organization.

Roland Kümin, CEO of Balluun, commented: "Our teams are highly impressed by AEM's mission and people, the size of the CONEXPO-CON/AGG show, and the range of products AEM's members produce and trade. We are proud to partner with AEM and excited to launch CONEXPO Connect as it leverages new growth opportunities for our partner as well as obtaining new competitive advantage based on data and technology." Kümin continued "We have dedicated a team of skilled specialists in product development, domain management, marketing, sales, and customer success, working closely with AEM to successfully launch this new domain."

Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)

About AEM

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers is the North American-based international trade group representing more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture, construction, forestry, mining, and utility sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 1.3 million jobs and contributes roughly $159 billion to the economy every year.

About CONEXPO Connect

Owned and operated by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the organization that manages CONEXPO-CON/AGG, CONEXPO Connect helps engage and connect contractors and other off-road equipment buyers with producers and manufacturers around the latest construction equipment and the jobsite of tomorrow.

About CONEXPO-CON/AGG

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the international gathering place every three years for the construction industries, owned and produced by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). Go online to learn more about the next edition of the show, to be held March 10-14, 2020 in Las Vegas - https://www.conexpoconagg.com.

Balluun - Powering the future of business networks

The leading provider of B2B social e-commerce worldwide. Since 2012 Balluun has been promoting B2B marketplaces and market networks around the world by launching industry-specific platforms connecting wholesalers, retailers, suppliers, brands, products and buyers 24/7/365. The Balluun365 platform allows trade-show organizers and trade associations to easily and cost-effectively create and scale their own online marketplaces, whereby expanding their business and engaging their industry audiences digitally. Our partnership model allows these organizations to build a competitive advantage with a low-cost investment and a high revenue opportunity.

More about Balluun: http://www.balluun.com

