Financière de Tubize SA: Buy-back of own shares

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, general manager, aspijcke@icloud.com

Buy-back of own shares

Regulated information

1st December 2018

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize, in accordance with the authorisation granted by the general meeting of 25 April 2018, has carried out a transaction of buy-back of own shares.

In accordance with the provisions of article 207 of the royal decree of 30 January 2001 concerning execution of the Company code, Financière de Tubize publishes the following information with respect to the buy-back:

Date of the transaction: 26 th of November 2018

Number of securities acquired : 36,000

Price of the securities acquired : € 59 per share

Trading method: out of the regulated market of Euronext Brussels (OTC).

The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares.

