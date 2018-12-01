

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH Network Corp (DISH) announced that TEGNA Inc (TGNA) rejected DISH offer to extend contract, including retroactive 'true-up' for new rates, which would keep local channels up while negotiations continue



TEGNA blacked out DISH customers' access to its 49 local channels in 39 markets across 34 states and the District of Columbia.



DISH offers qualified affected customers free digital over-the-air (OTA) antenna and installation. Over the past 5 years, broadcast fees more than double while ratings see double digit decline, the company noted.



Separately, TEGNA announced that it has worked hard over the course of months to reach a fair, market-based carriage agreement with DISH. But, it is disappointing for unable to reach agreement with DISH to support its ability to bring viewers high-quality news, sports, weather and entertainment programming.



'While we remain hopeful that this will get resolved quickly, DISH viewers should know our channels remain available on every other service provider in their community as well as many over-the-top (OTT) providers, who offer instant access when viewers sign up, TEGNA stated.



