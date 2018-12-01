Encore Medical Education Will Publish the Best of SABCS News From 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

SAN ANTONIO, December 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Encore Medical Education will publish the Best of SABCS News highlighting the key findings presented at the 41st San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), to be held on December 4-8, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas, USA. The Best of SABCS News English website (http://www.bestofsabcsnews.com) will cover official expert video news highlights of key clinical trials each day on various topics, including:

Results from the TAILORx trial Psoriasis

Primary results from KATHERINE

Efficacy results from CIBOMA/2004-01_GEICAM/2003-11 study

RAPID: A randomized trial of accelerated partial breast irradiation using 3-dimensional conformal radiotherapy (3D-CRT

The Year in Review

Interim Analysis from the Randomized SUCCESS C Study

The impact of breast cancer surgery on quality of life: Long term results from E5103

Skin wrinkling and aging

And many others…

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792198/Encore_Medical_Education_SABCS_Logo.jpg )





You can now register for free on http://www.bestofsabcsnews.com . The official expert video news will be available starting December 6, 2018 at 4:00 pm CDT (UTC -6).

Other Best of SABCS News local programs available on https://www.bestofsabcs.com/best-of-sabcs-news/ in 2018:

The Best of SABCS News program in German

News program in German The Best of SABCS News program in Spanish

News program in Spanish The Best of SABCS News program in Japanese

About Best of SABCS programs

The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, now in its 41st year, is the premier conference for basic, translational, and clinical cancer research professionals. It is well-known for presenting the latest breast cancer data from all over the world.

The Best of SABCS program is an officially licensed program offering the actual presentations and posters from the annual SABCS. Best of SABCS programs offer professionals who are unable to travel to San Antonio the opportunity to experience and discuss the most current research and advances in the field of breast cancer with colleagues and key opinion leaders.

For further information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Encore Medical Education LLC, the exclusive agent of the SABCS for the dissemination of the Annual Meeting content internationally, at lidia.martin@encoremeded.com

Contact:

Lidia Martin

Lidia.martin@encoremeded.com



Alex DeNovoa

alex.denovoa@encoremeded.com

+34670460129

