Die G20 haben sich auf ihrem Gipfel in Buenos Aires auf eine Abschlusserklärung geeinigt - die den Sonderweg der USA dokumentiert. "The United States reiterates its decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, and affirms its strong commitment to economic growth and energy access and security, utilizing all energy sources and technologies, while protecting the environment", heißt es in dem Papier, während sich die anderen 19 Staaten zum Pariser Klimaabkommen bekannten.

Auch beim Thema Handelspolitik zeigte sich die Sonderrolle der USA. In der Abschlusserklärung fehlte die sonst bei G20-Gipfeln übliche Verurteilung von Handelsprotektionismus. Stattdessen ist von Versäumnisse, etwa bei der Schaffung von Arbeitsplätzen, die Rede: "The system is currently falling short of its objectives and there is room for improvement. We therefore support the necessary reform of the WTO to improve its functioning", heißt es in der Erklärung.