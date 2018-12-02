

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon said that it is providing free calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in areas most impacted by the earthquake through December 7.



For our customers impacted by the earthquake that struck Alaska on November 30, Verizon Wireless is saying 'We've Got Your Back.'



'The strong earthquake centered near Anchorage has disrupted the lives of many Alaskans,' said Jonathan LeCompte, president, Pacific Market for Verizon. 'As aftershocks continue, we hope that waiving overages will give our customers some peace of mind during this stressful time.'



Verizon said, 'All Verizon retail stores in Anchorage will reopen today. However, we suggest contacting your local store before visiting as hours may vary depending on local impact.'



