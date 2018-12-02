

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) said it has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with DISH. All TEGNA stations will return to the DISH lineup effective immediately.



Earlier today, DISH Network Corp (DISH) said that TEGNA blacked out DISH customers' access to its 49 local channels in 39 markets across 34 states and the District of Columbia. TEGNA was blocking consumers in an effort to gain negotiating leverage as it demands nearly double the monthly rates for its local channels, even as broadcast TV ratings decline.



