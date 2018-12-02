

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) is cutting jobs in Dubai and key markets including Singapore as it looks to curb expenses, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter said.



Some senior roles are included in the cuts. As many as 100 positions may be impacted in Dubai although the number hasn't been finalized, the report said.



The eliminations also include leadership at the firm's priority banking operations, which offer personalized wealth-management services, one of the people said. The bank is weighing a plan to simplify its structure, reduce funding expenses and free up liquidity, the report said.



