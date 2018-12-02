

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has unseated Apple Inc. (AAPL) to rank as the world's most valuable listed company.



The software giant ended Friday with a market value of more than $851 billion compared with Apple's $847 billion.



Both companies remain well below the $1 trillion milestone that Apple and Amazon hit earlier this year.



On Friday, Microsoft shares gained more than 0.6% to close at $110.89, while Apple shares finished at $178.58, down about 0.54%.



Apple's shares have fallen almost 25% since October amid concerns about slowing smart phone demand and the possibility of additional US tariffs on Chinese-made goods.



In 2010, Apple overtook Microsoft as the most valuable technology firm.



Separately, the wall street journal reported Apple conducted an investigation in May into possible business misconduct within its supply chain, including possible kickbacks and bribes to employees from suppliers, rattling some of the tech giant's suppliers and employees as they geared up to produce the company's newest devices.



Apple spokesman reportedly said the company found no evidence of bribery or kickbacks, but declined to disclose what prompted the investigation or its findings.



Apple inquired with at least one supplier about possible kickbacks to Apple employees, the report said.



