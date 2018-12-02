Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica raises SEK 98.7 million in completed share issue

Press release

December 2, 2018



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONGKONG, JAPAN, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR NEW ZEELAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES BESIDES THOSE REQUIRED BY SWEDISH LAW.

Enzymatica raises SEK 98.7 million in completed share issue

On November 28, 2018, the subscription period in the rights issue of shares, which Enzymatica AB (publ) ("Enzymatica" or the "Company") published on October 18, 2018, ended. In total Enzymatica will receive proceeds amounting to SEK 98.7 million before issue costs amounting to SEK 7.2 million.

The final outcome shows that 28,870,424 shares, corresponding to approximately 56 percent of the shares were subscribed for with subscription rights, that 17,189,641 shares, corresponding to approximately 33 percent were subscribed for without subscription rights and the remaining 5,875,823 shares, corresponding to approximately 11 percent were subscribed for by guarantors. Allotment has been made in accordance with the principles set forth in the prospectus issued on the basis of the rights issue and which was published on November 12, 2018. Notification of allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights will shortly be sent to those who are granted shares.

51,935,888 new shares will be issued, meaning that the share capital will increase by SEK 2,077,436.20 to SEK 5,712,949.70 and the total number of shares will increase to 142,823,696 when the rights issue has been registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office which is expected in week 51, 2018. Trading in interim shares ("BTA") is expected to take place up until week 52, 2018. In connection there to the new shares will be subject to trading at Nasdaq First North.

Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB is Enzymatica's financial adviser in connection with the rights issue. Mannheimer Swartling is the company's legal adviser.

Important notice

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares or other securities in Enzymatica. Any invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for shares in Enzymatica will only be made through the prospectus that Enzymatica published on November 12, 2018.

The information in this press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and provinces, every state in the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zeeland, Switzerland, Singapore or South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such action is subject to legal restrictions or would require other measures than those required by Swedish law.

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire or subscribe to securities in the United States. No subscription rights, BTAs (interim shares) or shares have or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and may not be offered, subscribed, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or within the United States, other than pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction that is not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in accordance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States. Enzymatica does not intend to register any portion of the offering of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the securities in the United States

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Lindberg, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46 (0)708 86 53 70 | Email: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com (mailto:fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com)

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister, Head of Corporate Communications, Enzymatica AB

Tel.: +46 (0)701 88 50 21 | Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com (mailto:carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com)

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells medical devices for infection-related diseases. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is ColdZyme Mouth Spray, which can prevent colds and reduce the duration of disease. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com (http://www.enzymatica.com).

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Enzymatica AB via Globenewswire

