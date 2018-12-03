

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced results of a retrospective, real-world evidence study in patients with immune thrombocytopenia or ITP treated with Revolade or eltrombopag, compared to other second-line therapies. The data demonstrated that patients experienced better clinical outcomes with Revolade, in terms of fewer bleeding episodes.



The company noted that Revolade (eltrombopag) showed lower rate of bleeding-related episodes and similar rate of thrombotic events vs. romiplostim, rituximab and splenectomy, in a retrospective analysis of US electronic health records.



The company said that the patients who received splenectomy, as second-line regimen, showed highest platelet counts and most frequent thrombotic event rates among groups receiving other therapies.



Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is a rare blood disorder where there is an increased risk of bleeding due to a low number of platelets.



