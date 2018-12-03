

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Capital spending in Japan was up 4.5 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2018, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - shy of expectations for an increase of 8.5 percent and down from 12.8 percent in the three months prior.



Excluding software, capex added just 2.5 percent - well shy of forecasts for 10.7 percent and down from 14.0 percent in Q2.



Company sales advanced 2.2 percent in Q3, missing forecasts for 14.0 percent and down from 17.9 percent in the previous three months.



Company sales climbed 6.0 percent, up from 5.1 percent in the three months prior.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX