BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China accelerated slightly in November, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.2.
That exceeded expectations for a score of 50.1, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.
It also moved slightly further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, production was unchanged for the second straight month, while input inflation softened to a seven-year low.
There was a further increase in total new work, but the export trend remained subdued.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX