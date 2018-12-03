

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China accelerated slightly in November, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.2.



That exceeded expectations for a score of 50.1, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



It also moved slightly further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, production was unchanged for the second straight month, while input inflation softened to a seven-year low.



There was a further increase in total new work, but the export trend remained subdued.



