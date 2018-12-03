

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific (CP, CP.TO) announced that it has reached a tentative, four-year agreement with Unifor.



The company noted that Details of the agreement will be presented to the Unifor membership for ratification. Approximately 1,200 mechanical employees are represented by Unifor. The current collective agreement was set to expire on December 31, 2018.



'This tentative agreement is a testament to the hard work, collaboration and commitment by both sides,' said Keith Creel, CP's President and CEO. 'We have now had back-to-back four-year agreements with Unifor. Agreements like this are positive steps for our 13,000-strong CP family, customers and the broader economy.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX