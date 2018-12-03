Skilled Now Launches Skills Builder Pro Business and Soft Skills Training Library

The practical, job-centric library of more than 110 courses targets the need for developing soft skills competencies people need to complement their technical skills, find and keep jobs. Delivered through a state-of the-art platform, SBP addresses the global demand for training that is accessible, practical, and transferable from the classroom to the workplace.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Skilled Now, an integrated solutions provider of professional training, certification testing, and state-of-the-art technology platforms, launched its new division, Skills Builder Pro, offering a comprehensive course library of over 110 business and soft skills courses across nine disciplines. Soft skills topics include a blend of personal skills, workplace essentials such as communication, conflict management, and accountability, and professional disciplines in marketing, sales, customer service, talent development, and small business management.

A 2005 study by Stanford Research Institute International and the Carnegie Melon Foundation, found that 75% of long-term job success depends on people skills, while only 25% on technical knowledge. "The Skills Builder Pro curriculum focuses on the most in-demand business and soft skills employers seek and that employees need to succeed in the workplace, not theory or nice-to-know concepts," says Moustafa Kadous, Skilled Now CEO and founder. "During the learning experience, learners practice real skills and techniques they need every day to be effective and can apply them immediately on the job."

A proprietary, state-of-the-art Learning Management System (LMS) serves as the technological foundation for the library, providing partners and clients an online platform to access courseware, post training schedules, register students, manage learning performance, source Authorized SBP Trainers, and access the open library of learning resources.

"We believe that training must lead to improved skills, greater competency, and better performance, not just add up time someone spends in class," says Cinda Daly, chief operating officer, Skilled Now. "Combined with training needs assessments, the Skills Builder Pro solutions assure that customers are directing their investment on specific skills training that will have the greatest impact on performance and deliver overall value to their organization," says Daly.

Skills Builder Pro will be brought to market through Authorized Training Partner, Master Distributor and Reseller Partner Programs and through direct partnerships with businesses, government entities, vocational colleges, and universities worldwide.

About Skilled Now

Skilled Now is an integrated solutions provider producing and marketing internationally sanctioned workplace certification standards, training, testing, professional services, and state-of-the-art integrated technology platforms.

Brands include Knowledge Workers Pro, a career training and certification curriculum, governed by the KWP International Certification Standards Board; Skills Builder Pro, a business and soft skills training library; Skilled Matrix, a cloud-based test authoring engine and hosting platform; and KWP Connect, a high-tech virtual ecosystem connecting all stakeholders along the career life-cycle.

Skilled Now serves business, industry, government, and academic institutions worldwide through our global headquarters in Washington DC, USA.

