LEO Pharma A/S, a global leader in medical dermatology, announces today that it has enrolled the first patients in two new phase 2b clinical studies to investigate delgocitinib, a novel topical pan-Janus kinase inhibitor (JAKi), as a monotherapy for adults with mild-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) as well as mild-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181202005029/en/

Both phase 2b trials are double-blind, randomized, vehicle-controlled, dose-ranging trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of twice-daily topical application of delgocitinib cream. Both investigator- and patient-assessed outcomes will be measured in the clinical trials.

"Atopic dermatitis and chronic hand eczema are highly symptomatic and can have a profoundly negative impact on the lives of the people who suffer from them. There are still many unmet therapeutic needs for both disorders, including a need for new, highly efficacious treatments with fewer side effects," said Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, and lead investigator in the AD trial. "Delgocitinib has a novel mechanism of action and the potential to offer both excellent efficacy and safety in atopic dermatitis and chronic hand eczema."

Further information about trials with topical delgocitinib cream can be accessed via https://clinicaltrials.gov

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181202005029/en/

Contacts:

Media

Head of Global External Communication

Henrik Steen Heskjaer Kyndlev

hdtdk@leo-pharma.com

TEL +45 7226 3399

Global Product Communications, Eczema

Kimberly Whitefield

kqwus@leo-pharma.com

TEL +1 862 345 0643