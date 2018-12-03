Global IP Network Customers Can Choose the Level of Mitigation Support that Best Fits their Cyber Security Strategy

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the global data and IP services arm of Fortune Global 500 telecom leader NTT (TYO: 9432), announced that it is further expanding its DDoS Protection Services (DPS) with the addition of DPS Max. The new solution is the most advanced tier of service for Global IP Network (GIN) customers that require full protection from DDoS attacks, including attack detection and auto-mitigation capabilities.

DDoS attacks can strike at any time, potentially crippling network infrastructure and severely degrading the performance and reachability of a website or other IP-accessible system. Depending upon the type and severity of an attack, the impact can result in significant losses in revenue and damaged assets and, most importantly, in unpleasant experiences for end users.

"The security and protection of our network and our customers' networks is a top priority for our company," said Michael Wheeler, executive vice president of the NTT Communications Global IP Network at NTT America. "We are focused on providing a wide-ranging suite of services and tools for network security and protection, including mitigation of DDoS attacks and black hole filtering. DPS Max enhances our offering and gives customers more solution options and the opportunity to choose the level of support they need."

NTT Com's DPS product suite also includes DPS Control, DPS Core and DPS Detect. DPS Control is an entry-level tier of service intended for customers that don't require full mitigation assistance. DPS Core is the initial level of service for customers that need full DDoS mitigation support. DPS Detect provides an advanced level of service as it adds detection capabilities to help identify potential attacks using state-of-the-art technology while working with customer-defined thresholds.

The new DPS Max offers the highest level of service and provides the features of DPS Core and DPS Detect, while adding automatic mitigation capabilities. With auto-mitigation, Global IP Network customers are able to have an attack mitigated immediately because the company's DDoS mitigation platform detects attacks and automatically initiates mitigations based upon customer-defined thresholds. When the platform notices that an attack has ended, it automatically stops the mitigation, returning the customer's traffic to their normal, pre-attack routing.

Subscribers to DPS Max have access to the Network Security Team, the same expert team responsible for keeping the tier-1 Global IP Network infrastructure safe and secure, and also enjoy exclusive use of the company's DPS Portal, a platform where they can review past mitigation reports and request configuration changes, among many features.

