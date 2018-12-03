BTG plc (LSE: BTG), the global healthcare company, today announced the first patients outside of a clinical trial have been successfully implanted with the BTG Sentry device the world's first bioconvertible IVC filter. The BTG Sentry filter is designed to provide protection from Pulmonary Embolism (PE) for the period of transient risk and then bioconvert to leave a patent, unobstructed IVC lumen, eliminating the need to retrieve and addressing the typical filter-related complications associated with conventional IVC filters.

Dr. Ayad K.M. Agha, Director of Interventional Radiology and an interventional radiologist at Cardiovascular Interventional Radiology Centers in Phoenix, Arizona, who performed the procedure on one of his patients, said: "Traditional IVC filters are sometimes associated with a variety of concerns. Placing the BTG Sentry filter gives me confidence in reducing potential complications seen with conventional filters. Using the BTG Sentry IVC filter only requires one visit which means my patient doesn't have to worry about coming back to make sure the filter is retrieved. This is better for the patient and their families and removes the risk of any complications that may arise on a follow up procedure."

The BTG Sentry filter is supported by two years of data available through the SENTRY Trial, which was recently presented on podium at VIVA in Las Vegas, NV and demonstrated no instances of filter tilt, migration, embolization, fracture or IVC perforation through 24-months of imaging-intensive follow up.

"We are excited to see this novel filter now available for patients and are confident that it will make a real difference in the management of PE much like what we have seen in our SENTRY trial data," said John Sylvester, Chief Commercial Officer for BTG.

About the BTG Sentry Bioconvertible IVC Filter

The BTG Sentry Bioconvertible IVC filter is designed to provide protection from PE for the period of transient risk and then bioconvert to leave a patent, unobstructed IVC lumen, obviating the need to retrieve and addressing the typical filter-related complications of conventional IVC filters. U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for the Sentry device was obtained in 2017.

About the SENTRY Trial

The SENTRY Trial is a prospective, single-arm, multicenter registry trial. In the study, 129 patients requiring temporary protection against PE were enrolled at 23 sites in the United States, Europe, and Chile. The 12-month data was published earlier this year in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology.

About BTG

BTG is a global healthcare company focused on Interventional Medicine. Our innovative medical technology helps physicians treat their patients through minimally invasive procedures. We have a growing portfolio of products that advance the treatment of cancer and vascular conditions. BTG's Pharmaceuticals business provides products that help patients overexposed to certain medications or toxins. To learn more about BTG, please visit: btgplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181202005068/en/

Contacts:

BTG

Andy Burrows, VP Corporate Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7575 1741; Mobile: +44 (0)7990 530 605

Stuart Hunt, Investor Relations Manager

+44 (0)20 7575 1582; Mobile: +44 (0)7815 778 536

Chris Sampson, Corporate Communications Director

+44 (0)20 7575 1595; Mobile: +44 (0)7773 251 178

Greentarget Communications

Chris Gale, Vice President

+1-646-695-2883; Mobile: +1-203-570-4681