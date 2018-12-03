Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn and Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of ALOXI IV by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

Approval by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) brings ALOXI to a large new patient population

Lugano, Switzerland, and Beijing, China,December 3, 2018: Helsinn Group, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, and Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical, the market leader of pain management, today jointly announce that ALOXI IV has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). This is the first Helsinn cancer supportive care product to be approved for marketing in China. Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical has exclusive marketing, promotion and sale rights for ALOXI in China.

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, commented: "ALOXI IV is our first cancer supportive care product to be approved by the NMPA and we are delighted that it will soon be available to patients also in China. In the countries where ALOXI IV has been launched so far, ALOXI has been central to the prevention of CINV for many years and has helped define the standard of care for this condition. In China, we are collaborating with our longstanding and trusted partner, Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical, and we look forward to working with them to bring this product to the many patients in China that suffer from CINV."

Peter Wang, Mundipharma Pharmaceutical Greater China CEO, commented:" I'm more than happy to witness such a milestone of Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical to align a strategic partnership with Helsinn, and therefore to introduce ALOXI IV focusing on CINV treatment with cutting-edge technology and high quality to China market. This milestone not only enriches Mundipharma China's portfolio, but definitely is to benefit millions of China's patients, which is in line with the company's insight and vision, 'Bring more to life."

About ALOXI (palonosetron HCI)

For China:

ALOXI injection 0.25 mg/5 ml was approved on November 8th, 2018 in China and is indicated in adults for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, and prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. It is also indicated in pediatric patients aged 1 month to less than 17 years for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, including highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco, and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.

To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com

About Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical

Mundipharma (China) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'Mundipharma China'), entered into China market in 1993, is committed to promoting standard pain treatment concept and the research and manufacture for analgesic products. As the only multinational enterprise with specialized expertise in research and manufacture of analgesic products in China, and with its 1,500 employees and business over 300 cities, Mundipharma China owns the most advanced facilities to produce narcotic and psychopathic medicines in

the largest manufacture site domestically. Through over 20 years unremitting efforts, Mundipharma China has taken leadership role in analgesic field.

For many years, Mundipharma has been dedicated to alleviating human being who is suffering from pain and improving quality of life for the human race. Bring more to life is our aspiration; Caring for life and serving the society is our social responsibilities. Innovative flair, patient-centric ethos and entrepreneurial spirit are in our corporate DNA.

In the future, Mundipharma China will continue to explore in pain management field and expand our business into new fields including oncology, respiratory, and consumer health.

For more information, please refer to: http://www.mundipharma.com.cn

For more information, please visit www.helsinn.com

