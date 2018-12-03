OKEx Launches Perpetual Swap, Perfecting Its Derivatives Product Suites

Dec. 3, 2018, SEOUL, South Korea /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx, a Malta-based world-leading digital asset exchange, today announced to launch a brand-new derivative product, Perpetual Swap, taking a big step forward to completing its crypto-based financial product suites. With the new addition, users of OKEx can now perform perpetual swap, futures contract, and spot trading with margin and leverage at one stop. Perpetual swap trading will be officially available at OKEx on December 11, 2018 at 01:00 (GMT+9).

Perpetual Swap is a peer-to-peer, virtual derivative developed by OKEx to enable traders to speculate the direction of the price of digital assets such as Bitcoin. It has a mechanism very similar to futures contract, but with no expiry, and settlement occurs daily. Each swap contract has a notional value of USD100-equivalent BTC. Users can go long a position to profit from the increase of a digital asset's price, or short a position to profit from the decline of a digital asset's price, with a leverage of up to 100x.

OKEx's Perpetual Swap has the following features comparing to futures contract:

No expiry - positions can be held indefinitely;

Trade closely to the underlying reference index -- unlike futures contract that normally be traded at a different price to spot market

Leverage level - 1-100x are available

are available Track the price of the spot market via funding mechanism

In addition, users can enjoy the advantages including:

Mark Price mechanism helps to avoid unnecessary liquidation

mechanism helps to avoid unnecessary liquidation Lower transaction fees than other similar products in the market

Fast settlement - swaps are settled daily, profits can be withdrawn daily;

Partial liquidation system - minimizing the market impact during forced liquidation

Tiered margin system enables traders to adjust their leverage level according to their risk appetite and market condition

Lennix Lai, Financial Market Director of OKEx, said, "This marked a key milestone for OKEx. The launch of perpetual swap demonstrated our continuous commitment to build a complete financial ecosystem on blockchain and crypto. With the new offering, investors and traders can select the products which best fit their trading and hedging strategies. However, we would like to remind our users that due to its highly leverage nature, implementing risk control strategies are equally crucial in trading."

For more details of OKEx Perpetual Swap, please visit here.

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange, offering digital assets trading services such as token trading, futures trading, and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies. The platform provides a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, serving millions of customers from over 100 countries.

