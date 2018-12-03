

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set to open sharply higher on Monday after the U.S. and Chinese presidents agreed to a temporary truce in the clash between the world's two largest economies.



U.S. President Donald Trump promised to suspend new tariffs on Chinese products, meaning that no additional tariffs will be imposed after January 1.



As part of the deal, China will increase its purchase of American farm produce, energy and some industrial goods so as to reduce the trade deficit between the two countries.



Asian stocks are rallying, with benchmark indexes in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea climbing 1-3 percent.



The manufacturing sector in China accelerated slightly in November, the latest survey from Caixin revealed today with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.2.



That exceeded expectations for a score of 50.1, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



The dollar broadly weakened on expectations of slower pace of rate hikes and ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before a congressional Joint Economic Committee due this week.



The British pound gained marginally ahead of a five-day debate in parliament on PM's Brexit deal.



The Mexican peso jumped over 1 percent on the buzz that newly sworn-in Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador might change his earlier plan to cancel an airport construction.



Oil prices surged around 5 percent as trade tensions eased after the U.S.-China truce deal.



The major U.S. averages rose around 0.8 percent on Friday as investors cheered optimistic comments from Trump and Xi on trade ahead of the crucial G20 meeting.



European markets ended Friday's session slightly lower. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent.



The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.8 percent.



