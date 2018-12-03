LABWorld China 2019 to Gather Pharmaceutical Biochemical and Analytical Instruments and Focus on Cutting-edge Laboratory Technology

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LABWorld China 2019, hosted by CCCMHPI, UBM EMEA and UBM Sinoexpo, will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) on June 18-20, 2019. As an industry weather vane, LABWorld China 2019 will focus on R&D, inspection and analysis in the pharmaceutical chemical and biotechnology fields, and set up a bridge of communication between the broad laboratory equipment and analytical instrument manufacturers and pharmaceutical enterprise end-users, together with CPhI & bioLIVE China 2019.

The General Plan of China Food and Drug Administration for Key Laboratories (2018-2020) issued by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) in the first half of 2018 proposed forming a key laboratory system for food and drug regulation that has a reasonable layout, specific tasks, close collaboration, and efficient operation by 2020. Therefore, the market demand for scientific instruments and laboratory equipment in the pharmaceutical field is expected to experience continual, explosive growth.

LABWorld China 2019 will join hands with CPhI & bioLIVE China 2019, to attract over 50,000 professional visitors from the pharmaceutical industry from over 120 countries and regions to join the highly influential laboratory instrument event, and connect over 3,200 upstream and downstream pharmaceutical enterprises.

LABWorld China, a leader in the Asian laboratory instrument exhibitions, has been committed to providing a round-the-clock, one-stop trade platform for the pharmaceutical industry since first launching in 2010. It has received consistent praise from Chinese and overseas well-known enterprises, by depending on the unique advantages of high internationalization, and content that covers the full industrial chain.

Scale of 2019 exhibition to be fully upgraded; Chinese and overseas excellent brands to join the event

The scale of LABWorld China will be fully upgraded in 2019, wherein, international well-known enterprises will be located in Hall N1, and excellent Chinese brands will gather in Hall W5. Hall N1 & Hall W5 is connected by the E2 Entrance Hall, which will not only satisfy different demands of visitors by providing a total solution, but also create a more precise and deeper communication platform for Chinese and overseas instrument brands and promote R&D, inspection and analytical technique development of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology field.

To explore and create unlimited business opportunities through diverse supporting conferences and activities

LABWorld China successfully held several conferences and activities in 2018, such as Drug Safety and Quality Management Forum, Hot Topic Discussion on Pharm Lab and Supply Chain, Microbe and Medium Risk Detection and Quality Control Forum, and InnoLAB Salon. Those conferences and activities focused on hot topics and the latest policies of the industry and provided a first-class platform for pharmaceutical R&D and QA/QC personnel, and laboratory peers to share knowledge, expand connections, and establish cooperation. The 2019 exhibition will create more diversified topic contents and build brand-new participation and visiting experiences for exhibitors and buyers.

LABWorld China 2019

June 18-20, 2019 | Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC)

http://en.pmecchina.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792000/SINOEXPO_layout.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791999/SINOEXPO_labworld_site.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791998/SINOEXPO_forum_reviews.jpg