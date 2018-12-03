sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.12.2018 | 08:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MetalNRG Plc - Total Voting Rights

MetalNRG Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 2

3 December 2018

MetalNRG PLC

(The "Company" or "MetalNRG")

MetalNRG plc (TDIM: MNRG) announces that the Company has 205,218,980 ordinary shares of 0.01p each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 205,218,980.

The figure of 205,218,980 Ordinary Shares should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Contact details:

MetalNRG PLC
Rolf Gerritsen (Chief Executive Officer)
+44 (0) 20 7796 9060
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Corporate Broker
SI CAPITAL
Nick Emerson

+44 (0) 1483 413500

© 2018 PR Newswire