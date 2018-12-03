BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - 2018 Mineral Resource & Ore Reserve Statement-corrected

AIM and Media Release

3 December 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

2018 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement (corrected)

This release corrects an error in Table 3 (Kwale Ore Reserves) of the original announcement released to AIM on 8 October 2018. The previously reported 2018 Heavy Mineral (HM) tonnes, HM Grade and HM Assemblage figures for the Proved and Probable categories within the Total Kwale Ore Reserves section of Table 3 were incorrect, however, the combined total was correctly reported. The full 2018 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement with the corrected Table 3 is presented below.

Summary

The recently acquired Toliara Project has an estimated Mineral Resource of 857 million tonnes at 6.2% Heavy Mineral (HM) in the Ranobe deposit.

The Kwale deposit was reduced by mining depletion in the year to 30 June 2018 with the effect of: reducing the Central Dune Mineral Resources by 13Mt containing 0.9Mt of in situ HM; and reducing the Central Dune Ore Reserves by 11Mt containing 0.8Mt of in situ HM.

with the effect of: The Kwale South Dune Mineral Resources estimate increase announced on 4 October 2017 , delivered a 19% or 560kt increase in contained HM tonnes within the Measured and Indicated Resource categories.This increase was included in the 30 June 2017 Kwale Mineral Resources estimate.

The 2018 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for Base Resources (ASX & AIM: BSE) are summarised in the table below together with the 2017 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources for comparison.

2018

as at 30 June 2018 2017

as at 30 June 2017 Project Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage ILM RUT ZIR ILM RUT ZIR (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Mineral Resources (Measured + Indicated + Inferred, inclusive of Reserves) Kwale 134 4.2 3.1 25 2 57 13 6 147 5.2 3.5 25 2 57 13 6 Ranobe 857 53.0 6.2 4 0 72 2 6 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Ore Reserves (Proven + Probable) Kwale 80 3.1 3.9 26 2 56 13 6 91 3.9 4.3 26 2 57 13 6

Table subject to rounding differences.

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimates in this statement are reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012 edition). Accordingly, this statement should be read in conjunction with the respective explanatory Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves information included in the following announcements[1] for the relevant deposits:

Deposit Announcement Title Estimate date Release date Ranobe Acquiring the Toliara Sands Project - investor presentation 19 December 2017 19 December 2017 2017 Comparatives 2017 Kwale Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement 30 June 2017 9 October 2017 Kwale South Dune Mineral Resources Increase for Kwale South Dune 30 June 2017 4 October 2017 Kwale Central Dune 2016 Kwale Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement 30 June 2016 9 October 2017

[Note 1: Refer to ASX announcements available at http://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases/.]

Kwale Deposits

The Company's Kwale Operation contains the Kwale Central Dune and South Dune deposits, located approximately 50 kilometres south of Mombasa and approximately 10 kilometres inland from the Kenyan coast.

Mineral Resources

The 2018 Kwale Mineral Resources, as at 30 June 2018, are estimated to be 134Mt at an average HM grade of 3.1% for 4.2Mt of contained HM, at a 1% HM cut-off grade. The 2018 Kwale Mineral Resource estimate has decreased by 9% for material tonnes and by 18% for contained HM tonnes when compared with the previous 2017 Kwale Mineral Resource estimate due to mining depletion.

The Kwale Central Dune Mineral Resources at 30 June 2018 are estimated to be 20Mt at an average HM grade of 3.9% for 0.8Mt of contained HM, decreased by 13Mt containing 0.9Mt of HM compared to the 2017 estimate due to mining depletion during the year. The South Dune Mineral Resources at 30 June 2018 are unchanged from the 2017 estimate as the increase announced on 4 October 2017, was incorporated into the 2017 estimate and mining has not yet commenced on this deposit.

Table 2:2018 Kwale Mineral Resources estimate compared with the 2017 Kwale Mineral Resources estimate.

2018

as at 30 June 2018 2017

as at 30 June 2017 Category Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage ILM RUT ZIR ILM RUT ZIR (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Kwale Central Dune Measured 13 0.6 4.1 24 1 57 14 6 25 1.4 5.5 24 0 58 13 6 Indicated 7 0.2 3.4 25 2 57 14 6 8 0.3 3.9 26 2 58 14 6 Total 20 0.8 3.9 24 1 57 14 6 33 1.7 5.1 25 1 58 14 6 Kwale South Dune Measured 81 2.6 3.2 25 1 59 14 6 81 2.6 3.2 25 1 59 14 6 Indicated 33 0.8 2.5 26 7 52 12 6 33 0.8 2.5 26 7 52 12 6 Inferred 0.2 0.003 1.5 27 7 48 13 7 0.2 0.003 1.5 27 7 48 13 7 Total 114 3.5 3.0 25 3 56 13 6 114 3.5 3.0 25 3 56 13 6 Total Kwale Mineral Resources Measured 94 3.2 3.4 25 1 59 14 6 106 4.0 3.8 25 1 59 13 6 Indicated 40 1.1 2.7 26 6 53 13 6 41 1.2 2.8 26 6 54 13 6 Inferred 0.2 0.003 1.3 27 7 54 15 7 0.2 0.003 1.3 27 7 54 15 7 Total 134 4.2 3.1 25 2 57 13 6 147 5.2 3.5 25 2 57 13 6

Table subject to rounding differences, Mineral Resources estimated at a 1% HM cut-off grade.

Ore Reserves

Contained within the Kwale Mineral Resources are the Kwale Ore Reserves, estimated as at 30 June 2018 to be 80Mt at an average HM grade of 3.9% for 3.1Mt of contained HM. The 2018 Kwale Ore Reserves estimate represents a decrease of 13% in total ore tonnes and 22% in contained HM tonnes over the previously reported 2017 Kwale Ore Reserves estimate.

The Kwale Central Dune Ore Reserves at 30 June 2018 are estimated to be 18Mt of ore at an average HM grade of 4.0% for 0.7Mt of contained HM, decreased by 11Mt containing 0.8Mt of HM compared to the 2017 estimate due to mining depletion during the year.

Mining has not yet commenced on the South Dune and its Ore Reserves estimate is therefore unchanged from the 2017 estimate.

Table 3:The 2018 Kwale Ore Reserves estimate compared with the 2017 Kwale Ore Reserves estimate.

2018

as at 30 June 2018 2017

as at 30 June 2017 Category Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage ILM RUT ZIR ILM RUT ZIR (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Kwale Central Dune Proved 13 0.6 4.3 23 0 57 14 6 23 1.3 5.7 24 0 59 13 6 Probable 5 0.2 3.5 25 1 57 14 6 7 0.3 3.4 26 1 49 11 5 Total 18 0.7 4.0 24 1 57 14 6 30 1.6 5.1 24 1 57 13 6 Kwale South Dune Proved 39 1.6 4.0 27 1 59 14 6 39 1.6 4.0 27 1 59 14 6 Probable 23 0.8 3.3 26 5 53 13 6 23 0.8 3.3 26 5 53 13 6 Total 62 2.3 3.8 27 3 57 13 6 62 2.3 3.8 27 3 57 13 6 Total Kwale Ore Reserves Proved 52 2.1 4.1 26 1 58 14 6 62 2.9 4.7 26 1 58 13 6 Probable 28 0.9 3.4 26 4 54 13 6 30 1.0 3.3 26 4 54 13 6 Total 80 3.1 3.9 26 2 56 13 6 91 3.9 4.3 26 2 57 13 6

Table subject to rounding differences.

As announced on 4thOctober 2017[2], an updated Mineral Resources estimate for the Kwale South Dune (the 2017 Kwale South Dune Mineral Resource) was completed, resulting in a 19% increase in contained HM tonnes in the Measured and Indicated categories. Completion of an updated Kwale South Dune Ore Reserves estimate based on the 2017 Kwale South Dune Mineral Resource is subject to finalisation of mining tenure arrangements, which are currently being progressed with the Kenyan Ministry of Petroleum and Mining.

[Note 2:Refer to Base Resources market announcement "Mineral Resource Increase for Kwale South Dune" released on 4 October 2017, which is available athttp://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases . ]

Ranobe Deposit

The Company completed the acquisition of the Toliara Project on the 23rdJanuary 2018 and is currently progressing the project through a full study phase. The Toliara Project is founded on the Ranobe deposit, located approximately 40 kilometres north of the town of Toliara in south west Madagascar and approximately 15 kilometres inland from the coast.

Mineral Resources

The 2018 Ranobe Mineral Resources as at 30 June 2018, are estimated to be 857Mt at an average HM grade of 6.2% and 4% slimes containing 53Mt HM, based on a 3% HM cut-off grade.

Table 4:2018 Ranobe Mineral Resources estimate.

2018

as at 30 June 2018 2017

as at 30 June 2017 Category Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage ILM RUT ZIR ILM RUT ZIR (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Toliara Mineral Resources Measured 282 20 7.2 4 0 72 2 6

not applicable - prior to Base Resources' acquisition Indicated 330 21 6.2 4 0 72 2 6 Inferred 245 12 5.0 5 1 71 1 5 Total 857 53 6.2 4 0 72 2 6

Table subject to rounding differences, Mineral Resources estimated at a 3% HM cut-off grade.

Ore Reserves

No Ore Reserves estimate has been completed for the Ranobe deposit. The drilling program currently underway on the Ranobe deposit aims to define the boundaries of the Mineral Resources, upgrade the existing Inferred Resource to Indicated status, and complete an Ore Reserves estimation for incorporation into the planned definitive feasibility study.

Competent Persons Statements

The 2018 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement has been approved by the following competent persons, as detailed below.

Mineral Resources - Kwale Central and South Dune Deposits

The information in this report that relates to Kwale Central and South Dune Deposit Mineral Resources is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Richard Stockwell (for the South Dune deposit) and Mr. Scott Carruthers (for the Central Dune deposit). Mr. Stockwell is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr. Carruthers is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Stockwell acts as Consultant Geologist for Base Resources. Mr. Carruthers is employed by Base Resources, he holds equity securities in Base Resources and is entitled to participate in Base Resources' equity long term incentive plan, details of which is included in the 2018 Remuneration Report. Both Mr. Stockwell and Mr. Carruthers have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code), and both are considered Qualified Persons for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr. Stockwell consents to the inclusion in this report of Kwale South Dune Deposit Mineral Resource estimates and supporting information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Carruthers consents to the inclusion in this report of Kwale Central Dune Deposit Mineral Resource estimates and supporting information in the form and context in which it appears.

Ore Reserves - Kwale Central and South Dune Deposits

The information in this report that relates to Kwale Central and South Dune Deposit Ore Reserves is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Per Scrimshaw (for South Dune deposit) and Mr. Scott Carruthers (for Central and South Dune deposits). Mr. Scrimshaw and Mr. Carruthers are both Members of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Scrimshaw is employed by Entech, a mining consultancy engaged by Base Resources to prepare Ore Reserves estimation for the Kwale Operations. Mr. Carruthers is employed by Base Resources, he holds equity securities in Base Resources and is entitled to participate in Base Resources' equity long term incentive plan, details of which is included in the 2018 Remuneration Report. Mr. Scrimshaw and Mr. Carruthers have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) and both are considered Qualified Persons for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr. Scrimshaw and Mr. Carruthers each consent to the inclusion in this report of Kwale Central and South Dune Deposit Ore Reserve estimates and supporting information in the form and context in which it appears.

Mineral Resources - Ranobe Deposit

The information in this report that relates to the Ranobe Deposit Mineral Resources is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Scott Carruthers. Mr. Carruthers is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Carruthers is employed by Base Resources, he holds equity securities in Base Resources and is entitled to participate in Base Resources' equity long term incentive plan, details of which is included in the 2018 Remuneration Report. Mr. Carruthers has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) and be considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr. Carruthers consents to the inclusion in this report of the Ranobe Deposit Mineral Resource estimates and supporting information in the form and context in which it appears.

